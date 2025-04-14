Telangana Government Files Affidavit in Supreme Court Over Kancha Gachibowli Land Dispute

The long-standing land dispute involving Kancha Gachibowli, home to Hyderabad Central University (HCU), has taken a new turn with the Telangana government filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court. The issue has stirred political controversy across the state, drawing attention from student bodies and opposition parties.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter on April 16, and the Telangana government has asserted in its affidavit that the Kancha Gachibowli lands are government-owned. According to the state, the land has already been utilized for public purposes including the establishment of Hyderabad Central University, other institutions, and public facilities like bus stands.

The affidavit further stated that the land, which spans over 400 acres, has remained in legal dispute for more than two decades. The government mentioned that the area has since developed into a forest-like zone, with trees growing naturally over the years.

Political Heat and Student Protests

Controversy erupted when the Revanth Reddy-led government reportedly initiated steps to auction the land to generate funds. Allegedly, trees were cleared using JCBs, triggering protests by HCU students. Their agitation gained momentum with support from opposition parties like BRS and BJP. The issue soon reached the Supreme Court, where the apex court ordered a stay on further tree cutting and directed the Telangana government to file an affidavit.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari, who has been in Delhi for two days, discussed the matter with senior advocates and coordinated the filing of the affidavit.

Government’s Clarification

In a statement, the Telangana government referenced a 2003 decision by the then united Andhra Pradesh government to sell the land to private player IMG. The succeeding administration had cancelled the deal, and the land was subsequently reclaimed by the government. Officials also stated that alternative land was allotted to the university elsewhere in exchange for the disputed area.

While Chief Minister Revanth Reddy chaired a district collectors’ meeting in Hyderabad, developments regarding the affidavit were closely monitored at the state level.

With the next hearing scheduled for April 16, all eyes are on the Supreme Court’s verdict in what has become a high-stakes issue for the Telangana government, student bodies, and opposition parties alike.