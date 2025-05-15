Telangana Government Plans Day-Care Centers for Senior Citizens

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at improving the lives of elderly citizens, the Telangana government is planning to establish day-care centers for senior citizens across the state.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, one day-care center is proposed in each district of Telangana.

Facilities for Elderly in Day-Care Centers

The centers will cater to senior citizens who are lonely or suffering from health issues, providing them with a safe and engaging environment during the day. According to government plans, the facilities will include:

Indoor games

Yoga sessions

Books and storytelling activities

Meditation and relaxation spaces

These services aim to promote mental well-being and social engagement among the elderly population.

10 Lakh Elderly Citizens to Benefit

As per the latest statistics, Telangana is home to approximately 10 lakh senior citizens. This new scheme is being welcomed by many elderly citizens and their families, as it addresses both social isolation and mental health concerns.

A Step Towards Inclusive Welfare

The initiative reflects the Telangana government’s focus on inclusive development and senior citizen welfare. By providing structured day-care support, the state aims to create a model for elder care that could be replicated across India.