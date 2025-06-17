Telangana Government Sets Up Helpline at Delhi Telangana Bhavan Amid Iran-Israel Tensions

New Delhi: In light of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, the Telangana Government has launched a dedicated helpdesk at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telangana residents and students currently residing or traveling in affected regions.

This proactive step was taken as a precautionary measure, even though, according to the latest updates from the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies in both nations, no individual from Telangana has been impacted so far.

CM Revanth Reddy Directs Emergency Response Plan

Following directions from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are maintaining regular communication with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies in Iran and Israel. The helpdesk is ready to extend immediate assistance if required, ensuring the safety and well-being of Telangana citizens abroad.

Residents or their families seeking help can reach out to the following Telangana Bhavan officials:

Vandana, P.S., Resident Commissioner – 📞 9871999044

G. Rakshit Naik, Liaison Officer – 📞 9643723157

Javed Hussain, Liaison Officer – 📞 9910014749

CH Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer – 📞 9949351270

Preparedness Amid Global Crisis

The Telangana Government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding its people, irrespective of geographical boundaries. Officials emphasized that the situation is being closely monitored and support will be provided swiftly, should any emergencies arise.