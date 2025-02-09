Telangana Government Stops Accepting New Ration Card Applications at MeeSeva Centers

Hyderabad – The Telangana government has reversed its decision to allow new ration card applications through MeeSeva centers, sparking confusion among citizens and media outlets. Officials clarified that a recent circular enabling this process was intended for “internal purposes,” contradicting initial reports of expanded services.

On Saturday, the Civil Supplies department retracted a circular issued a day earlier that directed Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) portals to accept new ration card applications at MeeSeva centers. The abrupt reversal followed public complaints about the unavailability of online application options.

A senior official stated:

“The circular was only for internal purposes to process the Praja Palana applications. There will be no online window for new ration cards or adding family members.”

This clarification came hours after citizens reported technical glitches in accessing the service.

Praja Palana Applications and Political Context

The Praja Palana initiative, launched after the Congress government assumed power, digitized welfare applications, including ration card requests. The now-retracted circular aimed to streamline pending applications under this program but was misinterpreted as a public service expansion.

Key Points:

No new ration card applications will be accepted via MeeSeva.

will be accepted via MeeSeva. Existing Praja Palana requests will be processed internally.

Citizens cannot add family members to existing ration cards online.

Election Commission Denies Involvement

Amid speculation that the Election Commission of India (ECI) intervened to halt the process, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy issued a rebuttal:

“Neither the Civil Supplies department nor MeeSeva approached the ECI regarding ration card issuance. Reports claiming our intervention are incorrect. Media outlets must correct this misinformation.”

The ECI’s statement dispelled rumors linking the policy reversal to election-related protocols.

Impact on Citizens

Current Status of Ration Card Services

MeeSeva centers will not accept new applications or modifications.

will or modifications. Only offline modes (designated government offices) are available for ration card services.

Applicants must visit Civil Supplies offices for updates until further notice.

Public Reaction

Residents expressed frustration over the sudden policy shift. “We were told MeeSeva would simplify the process, but now we’re back to long queues,” said a Hyderabad-based applicant.

FAQs: What You Need to Know

Q: Can I apply for a ration card online in Telangana? A: No. The government has disabled online applications for new ration cards. Q: Why was the circular issued initially? A: Officials claim it was meant to expedite Praja Palana backlog, not enable public submissions. Q: Did the Election Commission block the process? A: No. The ECI clarified it was never approached about the matter.

The Telangana government’s U-turn on MeeSeva-based ration card applications highlights bureaucratic ambiguities affecting public service delivery. While officials work to resolve the Praja Palana backlog, citizens must rely on offline channels for now. Stay updated through official Civil Supplies department announcements to avoid misinformation.