Telangana Government to Auction 400 Acres of Land Near Hyderabad’s IT Hub for Strategic Development

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced plans to auction 400 acres of prime land located near Hyderabad’s bustling IT hub.

This move comes amid soaring demand for large land parcels in the region, particularly as several companies continue to set up offices in the area.

Strategic Land Auction Near Gachibowli Village

The land, situated in Kancha Gachibowli Village within Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district, is strategically located and offers significant potential for both residential and commercial development. Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) plans to auction the 400 acres in a phased manner for monetisation purposes.

According to TGIIC, the move is part of a broader initiative to optimise resources and raise funds to meet the promises made by the ruling Congress government ahead of the elections. Selling government-controlled land has become a preferred strategy, particularly in western Hyderabad, where the development has been swift and ongoing. This land auction is expected to generate substantial interest from potential buyers, given its prime location and growth potential.

Factors Driving High Demand for Land in Hyderabad

Several factors are driving the high demand for land in the region. Key contributors include the expansion of the city’s infrastructure, the development of the Outer Ring Road, and a rapidly growing IT/ITES sector. With the ongoing demand for residential and commercial spaces, areas like Gachibowli, Madhapur, Knowledge City, and Hitech City have become prime real estate hotspots. Furthermore, the availability of social infrastructure and connectivity improvements have further propelled the growth of the western parts of Hyderabad, including emerging areas like Raiduragam and Gopanpally.

Plans for Sustainable Development

TGIIC has outlined plans to develop an international-standard sustainable master plan for the 400 acres in Sy No 25(P) of Kancha Gachibowli. The area is already an established IT/ITES and residential hub, strategically located approximately 7-8 km from Hitech City, 15-18 km from Panjagutta (a key business district), 22 km from Secunderabad railway station, and around 33 km from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The upcoming auction is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future infrastructure development of the area. As demand for office spaces and residential units continues to rise, there will likely be additional measures to enhance connectivity and ease congestion in the IT Corridor and Knowledge City. This is particularly important as rapid development has led to an increase in vehicular traffic, highlighting the need for further improvements in transportation infrastructure.

Bid Submission Deadline Set for March 15

TGIIC has set a deadline of March 15, 2025, for the submission of bids. As the auction date approaches, it is expected that numerous developers and investors will show interest in acquiring a stake in this prime real estate, further fueling the transformation of the region into a thriving commercial and residential hub.

With this strategic land auction, the Telangana government aims to not only boost economic growth but also ensure that the rapidly developing west Hyderabad region remains at the forefront of urban and infrastructure development.