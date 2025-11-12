Telangana Government to Distribute Indiramma Sarees to 64 Lakh Women on Indiramma Jayanti

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to mark Indiramma Jayanti on November 19 with a large-scale distribution of sarees to women across the state. As part of this initiative, sarees will be given to 64,69,192 women belonging to various self-help groups (SHGs).

According to official sources, the government aims to ensure that every saree distributed under this scheme is of high quality, distinguishing the initiative from previous distributions that had drawn criticism for poor standards. The sarees, produced by local weavers, are designed to combine traditional craftsmanship with fine fabric quality, reflecting both cultural pride and comfort.

Officials said the initiative serves a dual purpose — providing employment opportunities to Telangana’s weavers (Nethannas) and delivering quality products to women beneficiaries. The programme is being viewed as both a welfare measure and an economic support scheme, benefiting families involved in the handloom industry while empowering women in rural and urban areas alike.

Distribution arrangements have been made across all districts, with local authorities instructed to ensure smooth and transparent delivery. The government has also emphasized that this year’s saree distribution will set a new standard in quality and reach, making the Indiramma Jayanti celebrations meaningful for lakhs of women across Telangana.