Telangana Government to Fill Over 14,000 Anganwadi Teacher and Helper Vacancies

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved a major recruitment drive to fill over 14,000 vacancies in the Women and Child Welfare Department, marking a significant step toward strengthening child welfare initiatives across the state.

Approval for Large-Scale Hiring

On Saturday, Women and Child Welfare Minister Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka signed the file authorizing the recruitment process, which will fill 6,399 Anganwadi teacher positions and 7,837 helper vacancies. This is the first time such a large-scale hiring initiative for Anganwadi positions has been undertaken in Telangana.

Enhancing Efficiency of Anganwadi Centers

The recruitment drive is aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of Anganwadi centers, which play a crucial role in child welfare and women’s services. By filling these vacant positions, the government hopes to bolster the delivery of essential services to the state’s women and children.

Also Read: Bird Flu Impact: Free Chicken and Eggs Served, Huge Crowds Line Up – Watch Video!

Notification and Recruitment Process

The official notification for the vacancies will be issued by the respective district Collectors once the election code for the MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections concludes. This process is expected to significantly enhance the functioning of Anganwadi centers and ensure better service delivery.

A Positive Impact on Child Welfare Initiatives

With the filling of 14,236 positions, the Telangana government aims to enhance child welfare services and contribute to the overall betterment of women and children in the state. Official sources have emphasized that this move will significantly strengthen the sector and improve its outreach.