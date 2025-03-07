Telangana Government to Form Future City Development Authority in Cabinet Meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, held a crucial six-hour meeting on Thursday, approving several important decisions.

Key among these was the SC classification draft bill and the establishment of the ambitious “Future City.”

30,000-Acre Project for Future City

Announcing the decisions at the Secretariat, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy revealed that the government plans to develop a “Future City” spanning 30,000 acres between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR), covering seven mandals and 54 villages along the Nagarjuna Sagar-Srisailam Highway. In total, 90 posts have been sanctioned for the Future City project.

Expansion of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Area

In a significant development, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) area will now extend across 11 districts, 104 mandals, and 1,355 villages, with 332 new revenue villages to be created, marking a substantial expansion in urban planning.

Empowering Women: Target to Make One Crore Women Millionaires

In a major move for women’s empowerment, the Telangana government announced its goal to make one crore women crorepatis (millionaires) by uniting all women’s groups under a single umbrella. The government also revised the age criteria for membership, lowering the minimum age to 15 and extending the upper age limit to 65.

Youth Employment: Recruitment of Village-Level Officers

The Cabinet approved the recruitment of 10,954 village-level officer posts, creating significant employment opportunities for the state’s youth and enhancing local governance.

New Tourism Policy and Hosting Miss World 2025

Additionally, a new tourism policy was approved, designating 27 locations in the city as official tourist destinations. Telangana will also host the Miss World 2025 competition in May, attracting participants from 145 countries.

Constituency Reorganization and Increased BC Reservations

The Cabinet decided to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the reorganization of constituencies with a focus on increasing legislative seats in the southern regions. In a significant announcement for the Backward Classes, the Cabinet withdrew the earlier 37% reservation and approved an increase to 42% reservations for the BC community.

This series of announcements reflects the state government’s comprehensive approach to development, welfare, and empowerment in the coming years.