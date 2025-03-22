Telangana Government to Host Grand Daawat-e-Iftar Celebrations, Says Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed officials to make grand and flawless arrangements for the Daawat-e-Iftar events across the state during the holy month of Ramadan.

Chairing a review meeting at the Assembly Hall on Saturday, Bhatti was joined by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Government Advisor Shabbir Ali to assess the preparations for the Iftar dinners and Ramzan festivities.

Emphasizing the importance of the event, Bhatti assured that sufficient funds have been allocated and stressed that there should be no compromise in food quality, protocol, or guest amenities. He urged officials to uphold the cultural significance and sanctity of the occasion.

The Deputy CM also highlighted the need for effective coordination in managing law and order, power supply, and drinking water, especially during peak hours. He encouraged officials to immediately reach out to Ponnam Prabhakar or himself in case of any logistical issues.

To ensure smooth execution, Bhatti announced that Shabbir Ali, who also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Iftar Arrangements Committee, would conduct daily reviews of the preparations.

The government’s goal is to ensure that Daawat-e-Iftar is celebrated in a warm, inclusive, and dignified manner, reflecting the state’s commitment to communal harmony and cultural traditions.