Telangana Government to Launch Public Portal for Scheme Transparency

Hyderabad: In a major push for transparency and accountability, the Telangana State Government is set to launch a dedicated public portal that will display information on various government schemes, application statuses, and lists of beneficiaries. The move aims to enhance public trust and streamline access to government welfare data.

Portal to Showcase Scheme Details and Beneficiaries

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, during a high-level review meeting at the State Secretariat on Monday, directed officials to set up a committee to formulate guidelines on the type of information to be displayed. The CM emphasized the need to maintain data privacy and confidentiality, ensuring that personal security is not compromised while sharing information online.

The upcoming portal will serve as a centralized digital platform, providing citizens with real-time updates on government initiatives, their application status, and delivery metrics.

Prajavani Dashboard to Monitor Public Petitions

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the Prajavani grievance redressal programme and called for more transparent and efficient processing of petitions received from citizens.

He instructed officials to develop a Prajavani Dashboard, which would provide him with live access to applications submitted across the state and their resolutions. This digital dashboard is expected to enhance real-time monitoring and accountability.

“The Prajavani programme conducted at the district headquarters must be integrated with the dashboard at Praja Bhavan. Local-level issues at mandal, division, and district levels should be resolved on the spot,” said CM Revanth Reddy.

68.4% Prajavani Petitions Resolved So Far

Since its inception, Prajavani has been held 117 times, during which 54,619 petitions were registered by citizens. Impressively, 68.4% of these petitions (37,384 cases) have already been resolved, demonstrating the government’s commitment to responsive governance.

Digital Governance to Empower Citizens

The introduction of the portal and dashboard aligns with the state’s broader vision of digital governance, aiming to ensure that citizens are empowered with accessible, transparent, and responsive public service delivery mechanisms.

The Telangana government is positioning itself as a pioneer in e-governance, where technology plays a central role in bridging the gap between the administration and the people.