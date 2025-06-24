Telangana Government Transfers 129 Municipal Commissioners Across the State

Hyderabad: In a major administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening urban governance, the Telangana government has transferred 129 municipal commissioners across the state.

The move marks a significant step by the Congress-led administration to enhance performance and accountability in municipal bodies.

Statewide Transfers Issued with Immediate Effect

According to official sources, some officers have been promoted based on merit, while others were shifted due to unsatisfactory performance. The large-scale reshuffle was formally announced through official orders issued by Municipal Administration Secretary Dr. TK Sridevi.

The transfers have been implemented with immediate effect, and the government has emphasized that the decision is part of ongoing efforts to improve urban management and service delivery.

Congress Government Resumes Administrative Overhaul

This action comes shortly after the Telangana Congress government carried out transfers of several IAS and IPS officers. With this fresh move, the focus has now shifted to enhancing efficiency at the municipal level.

Dr. Sridevi confirmed that this transfer process is part of a broader governance strategy, aimed at ensuring better civic administration throughout Telangana.

Key Appointment: T. Rajeshwar Posted to Mahabubabad

Among the notable appointments, T. Rajeshwar, who was serving as Deputy Commissioner at Warangal Municipal Corporation, has now been posted as the Municipal Commissioner of Mahabubabad.

Other appointments and reshuffles cover various municipal bodies, aiming to place capable officers in key urban areas.

Push for Urban Governance Reforms

The Telangana government is expected to continue with its governance reforms across departments. This latest move highlights its commitment to responsive urban development, clean administration, and stronger delivery of civic services.