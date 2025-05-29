Telangana Government Unveils Gaddar Awards 2025: Allu Arjun, Kalki, and Lucky Bhaskar Shine

In a celebration of cinematic excellence, the Telangana government has officially announced the prestigious Gaddar Awards 2025, recognizing outstanding contributions in Telugu cinema. The awards reflect a blend of commercial success and artistic merit, honoring talents across various categories.

Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor for “Pushpa 2”

Popular actor Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for his powerful performance in Pushpa 2, further cementing his place as a leading star in the Telugu film industry.

Top Films of the Year: Kalki, Pottel, Lucky Bhaskar

The Best Film Award went to Kalki, followed by Pottel in the second position, and Lucky Bhaskar securing the third best film title. These films stood out for their direction, storyline, and audience reception.

Best Supporting Roles: S.J. Suryah and Saranya Pradeep

Actor S.J. Suryah won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Saripoda Shanivaram, while Saranya Pradeep received Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Ambajipeta Marriage Band.

Best Singers: Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal

Sid Sriram was honored as Best Male Singer for the song in Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, and Shreya Ghoshal won Best Female Singer for her vocals in Pushpa 2.

Rising Talent: Yaduvamsi Wins Best Debut Director

Yaduvamsi was recognized as the Best Debut Director for his film Committee Kurrallu, applauded for its fresh narrative and impactful direction.

Feature Heritage Film Award: Razakar

Razakar received the award for Best Feature Heritage Film, acknowledging its contribution in portraying historical and cultural themes.

Audience Favorite: Aye Mem Friends Andi

The Most Popular Film Award went to Aye Mem Friends Andi, chosen for its wide appeal and box office success.

Special Jury Awards: Dulquer Salmaan and Ananya Nagalla

Dulquer Salmaan (for Lucky Bhaskar) and Ananya Nagalla (for Pottel) were honored with Special Jury Awards for their exceptional performances.

Technical Excellence Awards