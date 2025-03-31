Telangana governments decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli has ignited significant protests from students, environmentalists, and local residents.

This area, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), is recognized for its rich biodiversity and ecological importance.

Telangana governments decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli Hyderabad Despite persistent protests from University of Hyderabad (UoH) students, large-scale excavation work continued through Sunday night and into Monday morning at Kancha Gachibowli. The forested land, earmarked for auction by the State government, saw an increased deployment of machinery, intensifying environmental concerns.

Initially, eight excavators were stationed at the UoH east campus on Sunday afternoon. However, by nightfall, their number had surged to 40, expediting tree removal, plant uprooting, and land leveling operations.

Telangana governments decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli Growing Tension on UoH Campus

The escalation of activities has heightened tensions, with students expressing outrage over the university administration’s silence on the matter. In a statement, the student union criticized the lack of response from the authorities, stating, “Despite multiple appeals, the administration has remained unresponsive, failing to address this critical environmental issue.”

Telangana governments decision to auction 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli Concerns Over Environmental Impact

The decision to auction 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli land has sparked widespread opposition from students, faculty, and non-teaching staff alike. Protesters argue that the clearance will lead to severe ecological damage, threatening local biodiversity, disrupting the natural balance, and eliminating a crucial green space for Hyderabad.

With bulldozers actively transforming the landscape, student activists remain determined to resist the deforestation efforts, calling for urgent intervention to halt the destruction of Kancha Gachibowli’s forest cover.