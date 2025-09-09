Telangana Governor Approves Prosecution in Formula E-Car Race Case, KTR and Officials Under Scrutiny

Hyderabad: Another sensational development has emerged in the Formula E-car race case. Telangana Governor Jashun Dev Varma has approved the prosecution of former minister KTR, IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and other officials including BLN Reddy, Kishan Rao, and FEO. However, tensions have arisen over the decision taken by the Revanth Reddy government following the Governor’s approval.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials will file a chargesheet against them as soon as possible. According to sources, KTR has been questioned four times, and Arvind Kumar five times. Reports suggest significant corruption in the Formula E-car race case, and a “quid pro quo” has allegedly come to light.

NCB officials conducted a comprehensive investigation into the case over nine months. The FIR in the Formula E-car race case was registered on December 19, 2024, alleging that FEO transferred funds to the company without cabinet approval. According to the report, more than Rs 54.88 crore was illegally transferred, and officials confirmed irregularities in the case.

This case is being described as a critical and sensitive matter at both political and administrative levels in Telangana, drawing significant attention from the public and media.