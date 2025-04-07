Telangana Governor Attends Sri Rama Samrajya Pattabhishekam at Bhadrachalam Temple

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma took part in the Sri Rama Samrajya Pattabhishekam ceremony at the historic Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam, located in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, on Monday.

Pattu Vastralu Offered as Part of Traditional Rituals

The Governor actively participated in the sacred rituals at the 17th-century shrine, including the offering of Pattu Vastralu (silk garments) to Lord Rama as per the temple tradition, marking the divine coronation of the deity.

Spiritual Reflections from the Governor

Expressing his spiritual joy, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma stated that he felt deeply blessed to witness the sacred ritual in such a revered and historical place. He highlighted Lord Rama’s timeless ideals and urged citizens to embrace values of righteousness, compassion, and truthfulness, as embodied by the Maryada Purushottam.

Special Darshan and Vedic Blessings

Prior to the coronation ceremony, the Governor had darshan of the presiding deities and offered special prayers at the temple. Priests performed the Pattabhishekam with elaborate Vedic chanting and ceremonial grandeur. The Governor was also blessed with ashirvachanam and presented with prasadam.

Key Dignitaries Accompany the Governor

Several prominent officials accompanied the Governor during the visit, including:

Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswararao

Tummala Nageswararao Commissioner of Endowments

District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Bhadradri Kothagudem

of Bhadradri Kothagudem Senior temple authorities

Celestial Wedding of Rama and Sita Celebrated with Grandeur

On Sunday, thousands of devotees witnessed the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita at Mithila Stadium in Bhadrachalam, celebrated with religious fervour on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Offerings by State Government Leaders

Key offerings were made by:

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy and wife Geetha – Pattu Vastralu & Mutyala Talambralu

and wife – Pattu Vastralu & Mutyala Talambralu Endowments Minister Konda Surekha

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari

Other dignitaries in attendance included:

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

TTD Trust Board Chairman B.R. Naidu

Temple Decked Up for Grand Celebrations

The entire temple town was beautifully decorated for the occasion. The celebrations were conducted in traditional grandeur, reinforcing the cultural and spiritual importance of Bhadrachalam temple.

Let me know if you’d like SEO tags, meta description, or a social media caption to go along with it!