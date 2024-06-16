Telangana Governor extends Bakrid greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan has extended his greetings to the Muslim community of the state on the occasion of Bakrid, which will be observed on Monday.

In his message, the Governor said, “I extend my heartfelt wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Bakrid festival. Wishing all the Muslims of Telangana a blessed Bakrid (Eid Ul Adha) filled with happiness, peace, and good health.”

He highlighted that the Bakrid festival symbolizes the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion, holding a special place in the Islamic faith by representing values of sharing, charity, reverence, and helping the needy.

“I hope that the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service, and sacrifice. By celebrating the Bakrid festival in its true spirit, I am sure that peace, harmony, cooperation, compassion, and unity will prevail in society,” the Governor added.

“I wish you all a very happy Bakrid! Eid Mubarak!”, he said.