Telangana Governor extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslims

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday extended his greetings to the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated on Thursday.

In his message, the Governor extended warm wishes to the Muslim community as they conclude the sacred month of Ramadan and prepare to celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr.

He acknowledged the profound influence of the teachings of the Holy Quran on society throughout history and extended his prayers for the well-being, prosperity, and peace of people worldwide.

Highlighting the significance of Ramadan as a period of self-discipline and spiritual reflection, the Governor urged adherence to the principles of dignity, sanctity of life, and religious teachings.

Eid-ul-Fitr, Radhakrishnan said, is a time for celebration, spreading love, and creating beautiful memories, extending joyful Eid wishes to all.

“Eid Mubarak to all,” he added.