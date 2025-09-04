Telangana Governor Extends Wishes on the Occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

Hyderabad: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has extended his warm greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement here on Thursday, the Governor said the noble teachings of the Prophet—of compassion, tolerance, harmony, and universal brotherhood—continue to guide humanity towards peace and collective well-being. His message finds true expression when we serve our fellow human beings with faith, kindness, trust, and care, he said.

“On the sacred occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to unity, peace, harmony, and prosperity in our society. I convey my best wishes for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in its true spirit,” Jishnu Dev Varma added.