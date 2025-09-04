Hyderabad

Telangana Governor Extends Wishes on the Occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has extended his warm greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 September 2025 - 21:09
In a statement here on Thursday, the Governor said the noble teachings of the Prophet—of compassion, tolerance, harmony, and universal brotherhood—continue to guide humanity towards peace and collective well-being. His message finds true expression when we serve our fellow human beings with faith, kindness, trust, and care, he said.

“On the sacred occasion, let us reaffirm our commitment to unity, peace, harmony, and prosperity in our society. I convey my best wishes for the celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in its true spirit,” Jishnu Dev Varma added.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf4 September 2025 - 21:09
Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7's reputation for credibility.
