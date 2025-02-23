Telangana

Telangana Governor Reviews Nagarkurnool Tunnel Rescue Operations

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma spoke with the Nagarkurnool District Collector over the telephone to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations following the tunnel collapse in the district.

Fouzia Farhana23 February 2025 - 17:00
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma spoke with the Nagarkurnool District Collector over the telephone to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations following the tunnel collapse in the district.

Governor Receives Update on Rescue Efforts

The Governor was briefed on the efforts being made to ensure the safe evacuation of individuals trapped in the tunnel. The District Collector provided updates on the rescue operations, stating that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army, along with expert personnel, are actively engaged at the site.

Governor Directs Authorities to Expedite Operations

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has directed the authorities to make every possible effort to ensure the safe rescue of those trapped. He also emphasized the need to expedite the operations and instructed officials to keep him regularly informed of developments, according to a Raj Bhavan communiqué released on Sunday.

