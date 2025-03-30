Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Graces Rajasthan Foundation Day Celebrations at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rajasthan’s vibrant cultural heritage and historical significance were celebrated with grandeur as the ‘Foundation Day of Rajasthan’ was marked at the prestigious Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad.

The event saw the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma as the Chief Guest, along with distinguished officials, dignitaries, and members of the Rajasthani community in Hyderabad.

Governor Highlights Rajasthan’s Cultural and Historical Richness

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma expressed immense joy in being part of the Rajasthan Foundation Day celebrations. He lauded Rajasthan’s unparalleled contributions to India’s rich cultural tapestry, noting its distinctively color-coded cities—Jaipur (Pink City), Jodhpur (Blue City), Udaipur (White City), and Jaisalmer (Golden City).

The Governor further highlighted the state’s vast historical and geographical significance, particularly as home to the ancient Aravalli range, the oldest mountains in the Indian subcontinent. He also acknowledged Kalibangan, a significant archaeological site of the Indus Valley Civilization, which sheds light on India’s ancient heritage.

Rajasthan’s Architectural Marvels and Cultural Glory

During his speech, the Governor praised Rajasthan’s world-renowned forts, palaces, and architectural splendor. He underscored the historical importance of iconic structures such as Amer Fort, Mehrangarh Fort, Chittorgarh Fort, and the majestic City Palace, which serve as a testament to the state’s glorious past and artistic excellence.

Rajasthan’s diverse culture, vibrant folk traditions, and exemplary hospitality were also emphasized, making it a prime destination for both domestic and international tourists.

‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ – Strengthening National Unity

The Governor commended the Government of India’s visionary initiative, ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,’ which aims to foster stronger cultural bonds across the country. He stressed that such initiatives encourage people from different regions to embrace and appreciate India’s vast diversity while reinforcing the spirit of unity and national integration.

He expressed hope that the program would further deepen inter-state cultural exchanges and bring people closer to understanding each other’s traditions and heritage.

Distinguished Guests and Community Participation

The event was graced by Sri M. Dana Kishore, I.A.S., Principal Secretary to the Governor, alongside other high-ranking officials, Raj Bhavan staff, and dignitaries. The Rajasthani community in Hyderabad turned out in large numbers, adding vibrancy and enthusiasm to the celebrations. Cultural performances, traditional Rajasthani folk music, and dance added to the festive spirit, making the event a grand success.