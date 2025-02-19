Telangana Government to Provide ₹5 Lakh to Plot Owners Under Indiramma Indlu Scheme

Hyderabad, February 19, 2025 — The Telangana government has announced a significant initiative under the Indiramma Indlu Housing Scheme, offering ₹5 lakh in financial assistance to eligible citizens who own plots but lack the resources to build permanent homes. This move aims to address housing shortages, particularly for low-income families in urban and rural areas.

Key Features of the Indiramma Indlu Scheme

Financial Assistance: Eligible beneficiaries will receive ₹5 lakh , disbursed in four installments , to construct a house on their owned plot.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive , disbursed in , to construct a house on their owned plot. Target Beneficiaries: Priority is given to economically weaker sections, including Dalits, tribal communities, sanitation workers, agricultural laborers, and transgender individuals.

Priority is given to economically weaker sections, including Dalits, tribal communities, sanitation workers, agricultural laborers, and transgender individuals. House Specifications: Homes must be at least 400 sq. ft. and include an RCC roof, kitchen, and toilet.

Homes must be at least and include an RCC roof, kitchen, and toilet. Phase-Wise Implementation: The first phase targets 4.5 lakh homes, with 3,500 allocated per constituency. Future phases may include landless applicants.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must:

Be a permanent resident of Telangana .

. Own a plot but lack a pucca (permanent) house .

. Belong to the lower or middle-income category .

. Not be enrolled in any other state housing scheme.

How to Apply

Visit the official portal: indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in. Click “Apply Online” and fill in personal and plot details. Upload required documents (Aadhaar card, address proof, ration card). Submit the application and track status via the “Application Search” feature.

Clarifications for Urban Plot Owners

The government clarified that urban residents with plots in cities like Hyderabad are eligible, provided they meet income and housing criteria. This addresses earlier confusion about urban inclusion. However, those residing in illegal settlements or government land are excluded from the first phase.

Next Steps for Landless Applicants

While the current phase focuses on plot owners, the government plans future phases to assist landless citizens. Officials urge such individuals to await further announcements.

Launched on March 11, 2024, by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Indiramma Indlu Scheme aligns with Telangana’s goal to reduce homelessness and improve living standards. With a ₹22,000 crore budget, it is among the largest housing initiatives in the state’s history.

For grievances or application support, contact the helpline at 040-29390057 or visit the portal’s “Grievance” section.

