Telangana Govt, ADB explore funding tie-ups for development projects, including metro expansion

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday held an extensive meeting with an Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation to push forward several major infrastructure and social development projects planned under the Chief Minister’s leadership.



Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao briefed the visiting team, at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, on a wide range of initiatives, including Young India Integrated Schools, the Musi River beautification project, Young India Skill and Sports University, and ongoing road expansion works across the State.

As part of the long-term “Telangana Rising 2047” vision, officials also detailed proposals for Phase-II expansion of the Hyderabad Metro, creation of infrastructure in Integrated Schools, new sewage treatment plants in municipalities, upgrades in Warangal civic infrastructure, and improvements to Hyderabad’s drinking water systems.



The discussions covered financial models and ADB support for HAM road projects, solar power connectivity for agricultural pump sets under the Clean and Green Energy Policy, procurement of TSRTC e-buses, and development of the proposed Skill and Sports University.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to expedite the identified projects through close cooperation.



Speaking afterwards, the Chief Secretary said Telangana continues to be one of the most investment-friendly and fastest-growing states in the country.



Senior officials including Roads and Buildings Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Energy Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, Planning Secretary Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Municipal Administration Secretary T K Sridevi, Education Secretary Yogita Rana, Hyderabad Metro Rail MD Sarfaraz Ahmed, TGIIC Director Shashanka, HMWS&SB MD Ashok Reddy and Musi Riverfront Development Corporation MD E.V. Narasimha Reddy were present, an official statement said.