Telangana govt amendments to public service exam rules conspiracy to end reservation: BJP’s K Laxman

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader K Laxman on Sunday slammed the Congress government in Telangana over certain amendments in the state public service examination rules, alleging that the move is a “conspiracy to end reservation” and demanding a rollback.

The BJP OBC Morcha chairman also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded a response from him on the issue.

A section of students has been protesting against the amendments brought in by the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy government in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination rules notified earlier this year.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BRS leaders on Saturday held protests in Hyderabad to express solidarity with aspirants of the TSPSC Group 1 services who are seeking postponement of the Mains exam, even as the Telangana chief minister urged the students to appear for the test without any misconceptions.

“Students are protesting against the conspiracy of the Chief Minister Reventh Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana to end reservation in the recruitment of Group-1 officers in the state. The BJP extends its support to the students,” Laxman told PTI here.

“I want a clear response from Rahul Gandhi on this. ‘You are roaming around the country carrying the Constitution in hand, spreading misinformation on the issue of reservation and shedding tears for SC, ST and OBC, while your party’s government is turning Telangana into a laboratory for ending reservation,'” the BJP leader, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, added.

Laxman demanded that the Telangana government roll back the revised TSPSC examination rules and reschedule the recruitment test, which is slated to begin on Monday.

Addressing an event in Telangana on Saturday evening, Revanth Reddy said Group 1 service appointments have not been made since the formation of Telangana in 2014.

The government released notification for the Group 1 exam in February this year by issuing GO 29 (which also deals with reservations) deciding to entertain 50 candidates for filling up each post, he noted.

He found fault with the opposition parties for their demand to conduct the exam as per the 1:100 ratio even as the recruitment process was underway.

Changing the rules halfway would lead to legal wrangles, the chief minister said as he asserted that his government is safeguarding the interests of SC, ST and BCs.