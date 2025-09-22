Telangana Govt Announces ₹100 Crore Dussehra Gift for Singareni Workers: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday announced a special Dussehra gift for Singareni Collieries workers, declaring that each of the 1,95,610 employees would receive a share in the company’s profits. The state government has decided to distribute 34 percent of Singareni’s ₹2,360 crore profit, amounting to nearly ₹100 crore in benefits for every worker.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister recalled the vital role played by Singareni workers in the struggle for Telangana statehood. “No one can forget the sacrifices and contributions of Singareni workers in achieving statehood. We will always remember it,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the coal company, Revanth Reddy described Singareni as a backbone of Telangana’s revenue and said the decision to share profits reflected the government’s commitment to workers’ welfare. He further announced that contract workers would each receive a bonus of ₹5,500.

Referring to privatization issues, the Chief Minister revealed that two mines in the Singareni belt had been handed over to private firms in the past. He said the state government was examining ways to reclaim these mines and bring them back under Singareni’s control.

Looking ahead, Revanth Reddy promised that workers could expect another bonus during Diwali. “Our government is committed to the welfare of Singareni workers. We will ensure that the company becomes globally competitive,” he said.

The Chief Minister also reminded that cross-subsidy dues owed to Singareni by power companies were still pending. He urged the Centre to extend the Viability Gap Funding for another five years to support the coal company’s growth and stability.