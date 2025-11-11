Telangana Govt Announces ₹15,000 DBT Relief for Cyclone Montha-Affected Households

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday issued orders sanctioning Rs. 15,000 as immediate relief for houses partially damaged during the heavy rains and floods triggered by Cyclone Montha between October 28 and 30, 2025. About 16 districts suffered unprecedented rainfall, with some areas in Warangal and Hanumakonda recording over 40 cm of rainfall in a single day.

On October 31 this year, at the State executive committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the government approved a relief package that includes ex gratia for deceased families, compensation for cattle loss, and restoration of damaged infrastructure.

The Rs 15,000 assistance, covering structural damage and essential household losses, will be transferred exclusively through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) to identified families. District Collectors have been instructed to ensure transparent enumeration and publicly display beneficiary lists. All affected districts must submit detailed damage reports within a week, and restoration works are to begin immediately under SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) norms.

The relief package components included an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the family of the deceased, Rs 50,000 assistance for cattle loss (milch and small animals like goats/sheep)