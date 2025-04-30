Telangana Govt Announces Summer Holidays for Anganwadi Centres, Issues Key Orders for Teachers

The Telangana government has officially declared summer holidays for all Anganwadi centers across the state, starting from May 1 to June 1, 2025, in view of the soaring temperatures.

Intense Heatwave Prompts Closure

With temperatures soaring across Telangana, the government has taken a preventive step to safeguard the health of children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers who are served by these centers.

Take-Home Nutrition to Be Supplied

During the holiday period, nutritional supplements and essential items including eggs and ration kits will be provided to pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children through the Take-Home Ration (THR) program. This initiative ensures that the beneficiaries continue to receive adequate nutrition during the summer break.

Anganwadi Teachers to Take Up Alternative Duties

While the centers remain closed, Anganwadi workers will be engaged in alternative tasks. These include door-to-door surveys, home visits, and identifying new eligible children for Anganwadi enrollment. The Department has already issued guidelines instructing workers on these responsibilities.

Government Prioritizes Health and Nutrition

The Telangana government emphasized that the decision was made in the best interest of public health and to maintain continuity in child welfare and nutrition, even when physical centers are not operational.