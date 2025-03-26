Telangana Govt Assures UoH Land Will Not Be Touched, Refutes Rumors of Auction

Hyderabad: Telangana legislative affairs minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday firmly stated that the state government has no intention of taking over any land belonging to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) in Kancha Gachibowli.

Responding to concerns raised in the legislative assembly, he assured that not even an inch of university land, including the two prominent lakes—Peacock Lake and Buffalo Lake—will be touched.

“Baseless Rumours Being Spread”: Sridhar Babu

Addressing the house, Sridhar Babu said, “The opposition is creating a false perception that the government is eyeing university land. This is completely untrue. We have clarified this to the university’s vice-chancellor and registrar.” He emphasized that the government respects the sentiments of students and stakeholders who have been actively raising concerns on social media and through campus campaigns.

Also Read: Thousands of Students in Telangana Forced to Travel Long Distances Due to School Shortages

UoH Students and JAC Raise Alarm, Approach Rahul Gandhi

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi brought up the issue, referring to the Congress government’s proposed auction of 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli. The UoH Joint Action Committee (JAC) has also written to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to intervene and stop any such auction involving university land.

Ministers Reiterate Their Bond With UoH

Sridhar Babu also reminded the house that both he and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka are alumni of the University of Hyderabad. “The land being auctioned does not belong to the university. I assure, on behalf of the chief minister, that the university land, its lakes, and the rock formations will remain untouched,” he added.

HYDRAA Has No Link With Real Estate Slump: Govt Clarifies

Addressing Akbaruddin’s concerns about the alleged impact of HYDRAA and Musi rejuvenation projects on the real estate sector, Sridhar Babu stated that HYDRAA has, in fact, been a major success. “So far, 9,078 petitions have been submitted under HYDRAA, and 7,249 have already been resolved. There is no correlation between HYDRAA and a real estate slowdown. Even cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have seen a dip,” he explained.

AIMIM Seeks Action on Water Crisis, Minority Welfare

Akbaruddin Owaisi also highlighted the severe water shortage in certain city areas and stressed the need for a summer contingency plan. He urged the Congress government to implement all its promises, particularly with regard to irrigation and minority welfare schemes. “AIMIM stands with the government in fighting divisive forces, but if promises are not fulfilled, we will not remain silent,” he warned.