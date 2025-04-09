Telangana Govt Brings Big Reform: Aadhaar e-Sign, Online Sale Deeds to Replace Long Queues

Hyderabad: Good news for property buyers and sellers in Hyderabad! The real estate document registration process is about to become much quicker and hassle-free. The Telangana Registration Department is introducing a slot booking system that will drastically reduce waiting times at sub-registrar offices. The new system aims to complete the entire registration process within just 10–15 minutes.

Pilot Project Begins in 8 Sub-Registrar Offices

From April 10, the new system will be implemented on a pilot basis at eight sub-registrar offices in the Greater Hyderabad area. The selected offices are:

Azampura

Chikkadapalli

Medchal RO

Qutbullapur

Vallabhnagar

Shamshabad

Saroornagar

Champapet

The registration department has completed all arrangements for the rollout.

48 Slots per Day to Avoid Congestion

Each sub-registrar office will initially offer 48 registration slots per day, allowing document submitters to pre-book slots on their preferred date and time via the official website registration.telangana.gov.in. This move is aimed at preventing delays caused by large crowds and bulk document submissions.

Emergency Walk-in Option Available

In case of emergencies, five walk-in registrations will be allowed daily between 5 PM and 6 PM. These will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Up to 144 Slots in High-Demand Areas

Offices with higher registration volumes, such as Qutbullapur, will have up to 144 slots per day. For this, the government has appointed two additional sub-registrars and support staff to handle the increased workload efficiently.

Sub-Registrar Office Jurisdiction Reorganized

To balance workload among offices, the jurisdiction of certain sub-registrar offices has been restructured. For instance, the Champapet and Saroornagar sub-registrar offices in Ranga Reddy district have been merged.

Citizens Can Now Prepare Documents Online

The department has also introduced a document preparation module on the registration website. Citizens can now prepare their sale deeds online without relying on document writers, saving time and money.

Aadhaar-Based e-Signatures Coming Soon

To further speed up the process, the department plans to roll out Aadhaar-based e-signature facilities. This will reduce delays caused by the manual signing of documents by multiple parties during registration. The new e-sign feature is expected to be available by the end of this month.