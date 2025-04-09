Telangana Govt Brings Big Reform: Aadhaar e-Sign, Online Sale Deeds to Replace Long Queues
Good news for property buyers and sellers in Hyderabad! The real estate document registration process is about to become much quicker and hassle-free.
Hyderabad: Good news for property buyers and sellers in Hyderabad! The real estate document registration process is about to become much quicker and hassle-free. The Telangana Registration Department is introducing a slot booking system that will drastically reduce waiting times at sub-registrar offices. The new system aims to complete the entire registration process within just 10–15 minutes.
Table of Contents
Pilot Project Begins in 8 Sub-Registrar Offices
From April 10, the new system will be implemented on a pilot basis at eight sub-registrar offices in the Greater Hyderabad area. The selected offices are:
- Azampura
- Chikkadapalli
- Medchal RO
- Qutbullapur
- Vallabhnagar
- Shamshabad
- Saroornagar
- Champapet
The registration department has completed all arrangements for the rollout.
48 Slots per Day to Avoid Congestion
Each sub-registrar office will initially offer 48 registration slots per day, allowing document submitters to pre-book slots on their preferred date and time via the official website registration.telangana.gov.in. This move is aimed at preventing delays caused by large crowds and bulk document submissions.
Emergency Walk-in Option Available
In case of emergencies, five walk-in registrations will be allowed daily between 5 PM and 6 PM. These will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Up to 144 Slots in High-Demand Areas
Offices with higher registration volumes, such as Qutbullapur, will have up to 144 slots per day. For this, the government has appointed two additional sub-registrars and support staff to handle the increased workload efficiently.
Sub-Registrar Office Jurisdiction Reorganized
To balance workload among offices, the jurisdiction of certain sub-registrar offices has been restructured. For instance, the Champapet and Saroornagar sub-registrar offices in Ranga Reddy district have been merged.
Citizens Can Now Prepare Documents Online
The department has also introduced a document preparation module on the registration website. Citizens can now prepare their sale deeds online without relying on document writers, saving time and money.
Aadhaar-Based e-Signatures Coming Soon
To further speed up the process, the department plans to roll out Aadhaar-based e-signature facilities. This will reduce delays caused by the manual signing of documents by multiple parties during registration. The new e-sign feature is expected to be available by the end of this month.