Telangana Govt Clarifies: Summer Holidays Announced for Schools

The Telangana Education Department has announced summer holidays for all government, private, and aided schools in the state. The holidays will begin on April 24 and schools will reopen on June 12, 2025. This decision comes in response to the soaring temperatures across the state.

Rumors Clarified with Official Notification

Amid various speculations regarding the start of summer holidays, the department has released an official notification to put an end to the confusion. It confirmed that the schedule has been finalized as per the academic calendar for the year.

Over 45 Days of Summer Break for Students

With the summer vacation lasting over 45 days, students and teachers will get a much-needed break during the peak heatwave season. Currently, half-day schools are in effect across both Telugu states to help students cope with the extreme weather.

