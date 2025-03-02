Telangana Govt Fast-Tracks LRS Without Proper Verification, Raising Concerns

In a desperate bid to bridge its widening revenue gap, the Congress government in Telangana has decided to expedite the clearance of pending Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications without conducting thorough field verifications. The move, while offering relief to plot owners in unauthorised layouts, has sparked serious concerns over potential large-scale land fraud.

Revenue Push at the Cost of Due Diligence

With only 56 per cent of its annual revenue target of ₹2.21 lakh crore met by January-end, the State government is looking to generate ₹3,000 crore before March 31 by fast-tracking five lakh pending LRS applications. The process, set to begin on March 3, will also invite fresh applications.

However, officials admit that staff shortages and time constraints make even minimal verification a challenge. Previously, LRS approvals required field inspections, verification of revenue maps, and NOCs from the Revenue and Irrigation departments to prevent illegal regularisation in ecologically sensitive zones or disputed lands. Now, the government has limited this to a random 10 per cent verification, raising fears of unchecked land regularisation.

Shortcuts and Risks

In 2020, the then BRS government received 25 lakh LRS applications, but thorough verification was completed for only nine lakh applications, which were left pending. The new Congress government has now decided to clear five lakh of these applications without the previous rigorous verification process.

Adding to the concerns, the Municipal Administration Department has issued orders allowing post-approval verification, meaning LRS applications can be approved first and rejected later if violations are found. While the government claims that lands within 200 metres of water bodies and assigned lands will be rejected, experts argue this is not enough to prevent illegal approvals.

Pre-Registration Module: A Gateway to Land Fraud?

Making matters worse, the government has introduced a pre-registration module in the registration portal, enabling open plots to be registered without link documents. This effectively means:

Unauthorised layouts can be regularised without verifying ownership history.

Potential land disputes will go unchecked.

Environmental concerns can be ignored.

By bypassing these critical checks, the government is opening the doors for land sharks to legalise encroachments and unauthorised developments overnight.

Challenges for Local Bodies

Urban and rural local bodies, already short-staffed, are struggling to conduct even the mandated 10 per cent verification. The pressure to meet the March 31 deadline could lead to hasty approvals, making the LRS process vulnerable to manipulation.

Conclusion

While the Telangana government’s revenue-driven approach may offer temporary relief to plot buyers, its compromised verification process raises long-term risks. Experts warn that land fraud, encroachments, and legal disputes could skyrocket, putting both the State’s urban planning and law enforcement agencies under pressure in the coming years.