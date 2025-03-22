Telangana: Govt Pays Bills for All Works Done Under HAM: Komatireddy

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy clarified in the Telangana Assembly that the State government bears all financial responsibility for works carried out under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), a public-private partnership framework for infrastructure development.

HAM Being Adopted Nationwide

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Assembly on Saturday, the Minister explained that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) introduced HAM in 2016, and it is currently being implemented across eight Indian states. He highlighted that Maharashtra has already completed two phases of HAM projects, with the third phase underway.

Telangana to Adopt HAM for Road Projects

Komatireddy said Telangana will also adopt this model to boost road infrastructure, as recently announced by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in the 2025–26 State Budget.

Payments in Installments for Project Completion

Explaining the funding model, the Minister said, “Under HAM, the State government plans to ensure timely completion of road projects by paying contractors in two or three installments each year.”

HAM Similar to CRMP in GHMC Area

He further noted that during the previous BRS government’s tenure, the Comprehensive Road Management Program (CRMP) was used in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area. “This program is similar in nature to the HAM model,” Komatireddy added.