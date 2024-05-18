Telangana Govt promises to purchase rain-soaked paddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj Seethakka has assured that farmers need not be worried about their paddy stocks which are soaked due to untimely rains and said that the State government will buy every grain of paddy at MSP.

Seethakka, who is in the election campaign of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha segment in Uttar Pradesh, spoke to the Mulugu District Collector and other officials of the erstwhile Warangal district over the phone and enquired about the rain situation.

In a statement here on Saturday, the Minister directed the officials to speed up the process of purchasing paddy produce at MSP and take adequate measures to ensure that the farmers do not suffer any loss. She also assured that the State government would support the farmers in all ways and would pay the insurance premium for the crops from now onwards.