Telangana Govt Recruits 57,000 for Govt Jobs Within a Year: Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, announced a significant achievement of the state government—successfully recruiting 57,000 individuals into government jobs within just one year. He called it a “remarkable milestone” at the national level, made possible under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Focus on Strengthening Public Education

Speaking at the inauguration of a new building at Natco Zilla Parishad High School in Kothur, Shadnagar constituency, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing public education infrastructure.

He announced that digital classrooms would soon be introduced in all government schools as part of efforts to improve academic standards through a structured, expert-led approach. “The goal is to ensure that students from government schools compete equally with their counterparts from private institutions,” Sridhar Babu said.

Future-Readiness Through Technology and Support Systems

Highlighting the importance of emerging technologies, Sridhar Babu said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being integrated into school curriculums to equip students for the future. He also noted that long-pending teacher promotions had been addressed and that ‘Amma Committees’ had been formed to monitor and support school operations.

“Teachers have a crucial role to play in rebuilding public trust in government education,” he stated.

Response to Opposition Criticism

The Minister dismissed recent opposition remarks as politically motivated. He criticized former rulers for failing to provide housing for the poor despite being in power for over a decade. “Those who couldn’t fulfil basic promises now question a government that is genuinely working for the people,” he remarked.

Indiramma Housing for All Eligible Beneficiaries

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to inclusive development, Sridhar Babu announced that the Indiramma housing scheme would be implemented in a phased manner to benefit all eligible citizens.

Community Participation and Natco’s Support

The event was also attended by Shadnagar MLA K. Shankaraiah and senior representatives from Natco, including Lakshminarayana and PSRK Prasad, marking a collective effort to uplift public education in the region.