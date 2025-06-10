Telangana Govt Releases ₹22.64 Cr for Indiramma Housing Scheme Beneficiaries – Know the Details

Hyderabad: The Congress-led government in Telangana has delivered good news to beneficiaries of the prestigious Indiramma housing scheme. The state has released ₹22.64 crore this week alone, as part of its ongoing commitment to ensure proper and timely fund distribution for housing construction.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that the government is releasing funds every Monday, as promised. This week’s disbursement covers the period from June 2 to June 9, and brings the total amount released under the scheme so far to ₹98.64 crore.

Weekly Progress Highlights

1,549 houses completed up to basement level

completed up to 481 houses reached the wall construction stage

reached the 117 houses completed up to the slab stage

Overall, across the state, the following progress has been recorded:

9,877 houses up to basement level

up to basement level 1,839 houses up to wall level

up to wall level 388 houses up to slab level

Indiramma Housing Construction Guidelines

The minister emphasized that while the government will monitor the construction process, the onus of building the houses lies with the beneficiaries themselves. Construction should adhere to the size norms—not less than 400 sq. ft and not more than 600 sq. ft, based on the available land.

How to Check Your Eligibility and Fund Status

Beneficiaries can check whether their Indiramma house has been approved by visiting the official Telangana Indiramma Housing Scheme portal:

👉 https://indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in/

Additionally, fund disbursement is done directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. Hence, it is advised that beneficiaries verify their account balance regularly for updates on released funds.