Telangana

Telangana Govt Releases ₹104 Crore in One Go to Clear Panchayat Secretaries’ Bills

The State government has allocated ₹104 crore for settling bills concerning Panchayat Secretaries.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2025 - 20:21
Hyderabad: The State government has allocated ₹104 crore for settling bills concerning Panchayat Secretaries.

In a statement here on Monday, Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka stated that this is the first time such a significant sum has been disbursed in a single installment. She indicated that this financial release has alleviated some of the burdens faced by panchayat secretaries.

Seethakka acknowledged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, recognising the challenges panchayat secretaries encounter, acted swiftly to approve the release of ₹104 crore.

“Disbursing such a substantial amount all at once, a first in our history, is contributing to the enhancement of the Panchayati system,” she remarked.

During the event, Seethakka expressed her appreciation to both the Chief Minister and the deputy Chief minister for their proactive approach in facilitating the fund’s release.

