Telangana Govt Removes Niloufer Superintendent Over Allegations, Appoints Dr. Vijay Kumar as In-Charge

Hyderabad: In a significant administrative move, the Telangana government has removed Dr. Ravikumar from the post of Superintendent at Niloufer Government Hospital. The decision comes in the wake of allegations involving private individuals in medical infrastructure-related activities within the hospital premises.

Dr. Vijay Kumar Takes Over as In-Charge

Following Dr. Ravikumar’s removal, the government has appointed Dr. Vijay Kumar as the in-charge superintendent of the hospital. Official orders were issued on Thursday confirming the transition.

Probe Prompted Administrative Action

The action was reportedly taken after an internal inquiry into complaints about the involvement of private parties in construction and infrastructure management at Niloufer Hospital. Officials stated that the decision was made after carefully reviewing the findings of the investigation.

Focus on Accountability in Public Health Institutions

The move underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in public healthcare institutions. Further scrutiny is expected in the days ahead to ensure that such practices are curbed and strict norms are followed in hospital administration.