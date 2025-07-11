Telangana Govt Sanctions ₹85 Lakh for Families of Gulzar Houz Fire Victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has approved an ex-gratia payment of ₹85 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the Gulzar Houz fire accident near Charminar on May 18. The decision reflects the state’s commitment to supporting affected families during this tragedy.

Compensation Released from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

According to a memo issued by the Revenue Department, the sanctioned amount has been released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The funds have been allocated to the Hyderabad District Collector for immediate disbursement to the families of the deceased.

17 People Killed, 8 Injured in Charminar Blaze

The tragic fire broke out in the early hours of May 18 in a building near Gulzar Houz, close to the iconic Charminar. Officials confirmed that 17 individuals lost their lives due to asphyxiation caused by smoke inhalation, while eight others suffered burn injuries.

The incident sent shockwaves across the city, prompting demands for stricter fire safety norms in densely populated commercial areas.

Government Steps In for Relief and Support

The state’s financial support aims to provide some relief to the families devastated by the sudden loss of their loved ones. Further investigations into the cause of the fire and fire safety violations are reportedly ongoing.

The government is also expected to review fire safety measures in old city markets and commercial zones to prevent such incidents in the future.