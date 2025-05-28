Telangana Govt Sanctions ₹51.5 Cr Compensation for Hailstorm-Hit Farmers

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has sanctioned ₹51.528 crore as compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged due to hailstorms and unseasonal rains over the past two months. The move comes as a significant relief to thousands of affected cultivators.

41,361 Farmers Across 29 Districts Affected

According to an assessment by the Agriculture Department, approximately 51,528 acres of farmland were damaged, impacting around 41,361 farmers in 29 districts. The report detailed the extent of losses and formed the basis for the sanctioned amount.

Direct Benefit Transfer to Ensure Quick Support

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the government has directed officials to conduct detailed surveys and facilitate direct bank transfers of compensation funds to the affected farmers. Orders to this effect have already been issued.

Minister Tummala Urges Swift Action

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao instructed officials to coordinate with relevant departments for the prompt disbursal of the funds. He emphasized that timely assistance would help farmers recover and prepare for the upcoming agricultural season.