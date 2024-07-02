Telangana govt to accept applications for CMRF online

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday said applications for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) would henceforth be accepted online.

This decision was taken as per CM A Revanth Reddy’s directives that transparency should be ensured in disbursal of CMRF funds, an official release said.

The CM inaugurated a website for the purpose, it said.

The online acceptance of applications has been adopted as CMRF funds have allegedly been diverted during the previous (BRS) regime, it said.