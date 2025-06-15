Telangana Govt to Announce Local Body Polls Schedule Soon – Cabinet Meets Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana state cabinet is set to convene on Monday at 2 PM to deliberate on several key issues, with a major decision on local body elections expected to top the agenda. The announcement has sparked considerable interest, especially among political circles and local administrative units across the state.

Cabinet Meeting to Finalize Election Schedule

Sources indicate that the cabinet will take a final call on the timing and sequence of upcoming local body elections, including MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency), ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency), Sarpanch, and Municipal elections.

Minister Ponguleti Hints at Timeline

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the official schedule for local body elections is likely to be announced by the end of this month. He assured that clarity on election dates will emerge after Monday’s cabinet discussions.

“MPTC and ZPTC elections will be conducted first, followed by Sarpanch and municipal elections. The process will start in the next 15 days,” the minister stated.

He also urged Congress party members to gear up for the polls and prepare for a full-scale political campaign.

Why These Elections Matter

The local body elections will be the first major electoral test for the Congress-led government in Telangana since coming to power in 2023. These elections play a critical role in grassroots governance and are expected to set the tone for future political alignments in the state.

Expected Timeline

Cabinet Meeting : June 17, 2025

: June 17, 2025 Election Schedule Announcement : By end of June 2025

: By end of June 2025 Polling Likely To Begin: Early July 2025

With political momentum building and ground-level leaders preparing for battle, Monday’s cabinet decisions could significantly influence the local political landscape.