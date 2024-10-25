Telangana govt to develop Bapu Ghat as centre of Gandhi ideology at Intl level: CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will develop Bapu Ghat as the center of Gandhi Ideology at international level.

On the line of Sardar Patel statue, the giant Gandhi statue will be installed at the Bapu Ghat in the city, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said while addressing Rising Summit 2024 here on Friday.

The Bapu Ghat will be established in such a way that the city of Hyderabad draw the world attention, he said.

The proposed Bapu Ghat will be developed at the confluence of Isa and Musa rivers, he added.

“BJP is opposing Musi Rejuvenation project and the development of Bapu Ghat. As Gandhi’s descendants, we will develop Bapu Ghat at international level. Why are the BRS and BJP trying to obstruct the Musi project?” the CM questioned.