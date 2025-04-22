Telangana Govt to Host Gaddar Film Awards on Global Scale: Deputy CM Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that the upcoming Gaddar Film Awards will be held on a grand scale, comparable to international film award ceremonies. The event, named after the late revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, is set to become a prestigious celebration of cinematic excellence in Telangana.

Speaking at a jury meeting held at the LV Prasad Cine Lab on Tuesday, Bhatti assured that the state government will leave no stone unturned in making the awards a global talking point. “We are committed to organising the Gaddar Cinema Awards with the highest standards. The aim is to place Hyderabad on the international map for film awards,” he said.

Film Industry Faced Neglect Since 2011

Highlighting the past decade of stagnation, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that Telangana’s film industry had been neglected, with film awards not being distributed since 2011. This, he said, had significantly affected the industry’s morale and growth.

“Gaddar was a cultural icon. Telangana is fortunate to have given birth to such a visionary artist, who promoted the spirit and ethos of Telangana not just across the country but globally,” Bhatti added.

Revanth Reddy Govt to Revive Film Sector

Bhatti also affirmed the current government’s commitment to reviving the state’s cinematic landscape under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “The film industry has suffered from a lack of promotion. We are determined to bring it back to life and support its development in every way possible,” he stated.

Jury Urged to Be Unbiased

Addressing the awards jury, Bhatti urged them to judge films purely on merit, setting aside personal preferences and biases. “These awards should not only recognise current excellence but also inspire the coming generations,” he emphasized.

In addition to regular awards, special accolades will be given in the names of individuals who have brought pride to the industry, further solidifying the state’s recognition of cinematic contributions.

The Gaddar Film Awards are expected to become a landmark event celebrating talent, culture, and creativity in Telangana’s vibrant film industry.