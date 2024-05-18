Telangana govt to make Hyderabad global AI capital: IT Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu announced the state government’s plan to transform Hyderabad into a global capital for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking as the chief guest at the 10th Green Annual Facility Management Summit 2024, organised by the Telangana Facility Managers Council (TFMC) at Address Convention, Narasinghi on Friday night, Babu highlighted the government’s commitment to AI.

Babu noted that the foundation for the IT and ITES industry in Telangana was laid in 1992, leading to three decades of exponential growth and the development of a robust ecosystem. Since coming to power five months ago, the government, under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, has been working tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

The Minister emphasized efforts to attract top talent back to Telangana and expressed the goal of elevating the state’s IT industry from its current second position to the top spot. He identified AI as a pivotal moment similar to the Y2K bug, with ambitions for Hyderabad to become the ‘AI capital of India’. The government has allocated 200 acres for establishing a dedicated AI City, aiming to make Hyderabad a hub for AI research and development.

Babu also revealed plans to host the AI Global Summit in Hyderabad in July, attracting AI experts from around the world. Additionally, the government intends to incorporate AI into its governance strategies.

Another major initiative is the establishment of a Skill University in August, designed to bridge the gap between industry and academia, similar to the impact of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad. The government is finalizing the modalities and welcomes suggestions from experts on its formation.

At the summit, Sridhar Babu presented mementoes of appreciation to the partners of the 10th Green Annual FM Summit 2024.