Telangana: Govt urges Central govt to extend Rs1.63 lakh cr to complete projects

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the central government to extend Rs 1.63 lakh crore financial assistance to complete various projects in the state.

Reddy, who met Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy at Delhi on Thursday evening, discussed with Kishan Reddy various issues, including the allocation of coal mines to Singareni, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad Metro Phase 2, as well as sewerage and underground drainage plans prepared for Hyderabad and Warangal.

The CM informed the Union Minister about the assistance required from the Center for projects worth a total of Rs. 1,63,559.31 crore and brought to the attention of the Union Minister the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022 that RRR will be constructed by the centre.

The state government started land acquisition for the northern part of RRR. Even though the tripartite agreement has been completed, NHAI has not given permission till now, the CM said, reminding the Union Minister that permission has not been given for the southern part of RRR yet.

The development of radial roads with RRR will help to set up industrial hubs, logistic parks, recreation parks, and pharma industries, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the union minister to help get all the pending clearances from various central government departments for the completion of the roads for RRR.

The CM told the Union Minister that the total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 34,367.62 crore. It has been decided to construct radial roads to connect ORR-RRR. The CM explained to the Union Minister that Rs. 45,000 crores will be spent on the radial roads connecting the ORR along with 10 greenfield roads.

The CM briefed Kishan Reddy that the construction of the Metro Rail Phase 2 will cost Rs 24,269 crore. The new line will be constructed from Nagole to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Rayadurgam to Kokapet Neopolis, MGBS to Chandrayangutta, Miyapur-Patan Cheru, and LB Nagar-Hayat Nagar, covering a total of 76.4 km.

The CM requested cooperation with the Central and State Governments to jointly take up Metro Phase 2 with a 50:50 share.

The Chief Minister reminded the Union Minister that he had already requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to transfer 222.27 acres of land under the Defence wing to the state government for the Gandhi Sarovar project, which is being taken up under the Musi Rejuvenation Project.

The cost of the project, which includes the transfer of those lands, the construction of Gandhi Sarovar, Musi sewerage projects, the construction of 11 heritage bridges, and other works, is estimated at Rs 14,100 crore, he said.

The Chief Minister told the Union Minister that plans have been made to divert Godavari water to Musi as part of the Musi project and 15 TMC from Godavari to the city for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs at a cost of Rs. 7,440 crores.

The CM appealed to the Union Minister to cooperate in releasing the amount.

The CM said that a comprehensive sewerage master plan has been prepared for 7,444 km of sewerage network works in Hyderabad city and 27 nearby municipalities at a cost of Rs. 17,212.69 crore.

The union minister is requested to cooperate in implementing it under Amrut 2 or a special project. Similarly, an underground drainage plan has been prepared in Warangal at the cost of Rs 4,170 crore and implemented under Amrut 2, or a special project, he said.

The chief minister brought to the notice of the Union Minister that Singareni, a joint venture of the Central and state governments, is directly providing employment to 43,000 people and indirectly to 1 lakh people. The coal company is supplying coal to thermal power plants in the southern states.

He requested Kishan Reddy to allocate coal blocks in the Godavari Valley to Singareni to ensure the long-term survival of the Singareni company.

Kishan Reddy was also requested to include Telangana in the Semiconductor Mission, taking into account the state government’s focus on skilled workers and infrastructure development and considering Hyderabad as suitable for semiconductor projects, he added.