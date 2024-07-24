Telangana govt will ensure basic civic amenities in small villages: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said his government would ensure civic amenities, including road connectivity, drinking water and electricity supply, in all ‘thandas’ (small villages, remote places) in the state.

He said the government has decided to lay ‘BT (Bituminous Tar) road’ from all the ‘thandas’ to the respective mandal headquarters, either a village was already a Gram Panchayat or it got the status recently.

His response came during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on a query related to the upgradation of ‘thandas’ into Gram Panchayats.

The previous BRS regime had not provided water facilities to seven lakh habitations as per the information received by the government, he said.

The government believes that the provision of basic civic amenities in ‘thandas’ is a sine qua non of the state’s development, he said.

The Congress government is keen on taking up a special action plan to lead the ‘thandas’ and other remote habitations which have hitherto been neglected on the path of progress by ensuring electricity, education and road connectivity.

Also, ‘double roads’ will be laid from the mandals to district headquarters and four-lane roads from the district headquarters to Hyderabad, he said.