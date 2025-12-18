Telangana Gram Panchayat Results: Congress Dominates Across Three Phases, Full Results Inside

The ruling Congress party recorded a decisive victory in the Telangana Gram Panchayat elections, securing more than 53% of Sarpanch posts across three phases. With strong performance in the third and final phase held on Wednesday, Congress emerged as the clear front-runner in rural local body governance in the state.

Congress Dominates Third Phase of Gram Panchayat Polls

In the third and final phase, elections were held for 4,159 Gram Panchayats. Congress-backed candidates won in 2,246 Gram Panchayats, reaffirming the party’s dominance.

Third Phase Results at a Glance

Congress-backed candidates: 2,246 Sarpanch posts

2,246 Sarpanch posts BRS: 1,163 seats

1,163 seats BJP: 246 seats

246 seats Independents & others: 491 seats

Congress maintained its lead in almost all districts, with Siddipet being the only exception.

Overall Results Across Three Phases

The State Election Commission issued notifications for elections in 12,727 Gram Panchayats across Telangana.

Total Sarpanch Seats Won

Congress-backed candidates: 6,822 (53.60%)

6,822 (53.60%) BRS: 3,519 (27.64%)

3,519 (27.64%) BJP: 703 (5.52%)

703 (5.52%) Independents & others: 1,654

After several independent winners announced support for Congress, the ruling party claimed it has effectively gained nearly two-thirds majority in Sarpanch positions.

Districts Where Congress Secured Clear Majority

Congress achieved a strong lead in multiple districts, including:

Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem

Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon

Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial

Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, Peddapalli

Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet

Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Yadadri

Uncontested Seats and Voting Details

According to the State Election Commission:

1,205 Sarpanch posts were elected unopposed

were elected 21 Gram Panchayats saw no nominations

saw Due to court orders, elections could not be held for 5 Sarpanch posts

Voting was conducted for 11,497 Sarpanch posts across three phases

Ward Member Elections

25,848 ward members elected unopposed

elected unopposed 393 wards had no nominations

had no nominations Elections for 46 ward members could not be held due to court orders

could not be held due to court orders Voting took place for 85,955 ward member posts

Voter Turnout Crosses 80%

The elections witnessed strong public participation, with over 80% voter turnout. Out of nearly 1.66 crore eligible voters, a large majority exercised their franchise, reflecting high public interest in grassroots governance.

Charge Assumption and Pending Decisions

Newly elected Sarpanches will assume office on December 22. The State Election Commission will soon take a decision on elections for the 26 Gram Panchayats and 439 wards where polls could not be conducted.

Why Gram Panchayat Elections Were Crucial

The state government clarified that the Gram Panchayat elections were conducted to avoid losing a ₹3,000 crore central grant, which would lapse if not utilized by March 31, 2026.

Officials also stated that elections for MPTC, ZPTC, and Municipal Corporations will be held after the High Court delivers its final verdict on 42% reservation for Backward Classes.

Follow Munsif24x7 for more updates.