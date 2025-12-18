Telangana Gram Panchayat Results: Congress Dominates Across Three Phases, Full Results Inside
Congress dominates Telangana Gram Panchayat elections, winning over 53% Sarpanch posts across three phases with more than 80% voter turnout statewide.
The ruling Congress party recorded a decisive victory in the Telangana Gram Panchayat elections, securing more than 53% of Sarpanch posts across three phases. With strong performance in the third and final phase held on Wednesday, Congress emerged as the clear front-runner in rural local body governance in the state.
Table of Contents
Congress Dominates Third Phase of Gram Panchayat Polls
In the third and final phase, elections were held for 4,159 Gram Panchayats. Congress-backed candidates won in 2,246 Gram Panchayats, reaffirming the party’s dominance.
Third Phase Results at a Glance
- Congress-backed candidates: 2,246 Sarpanch posts
- BRS: 1,163 seats
- BJP: 246 seats
- Independents & others: 491 seats
Congress maintained its lead in almost all districts, with Siddipet being the only exception.
Also Read: Cold Wave Triggers Seasonal Flu Alert in Telangana, Health Department Issues Advisory
Overall Results Across Three Phases
The State Election Commission issued notifications for elections in 12,727 Gram Panchayats across Telangana.
Total Sarpanch Seats Won
- Congress-backed candidates: 6,822 (53.60%)
- BRS: 3,519 (27.64%)
- BJP: 703 (5.52%)
- Independents & others: 1,654
After several independent winners announced support for Congress, the ruling party claimed it has effectively gained nearly two-thirds majority in Sarpanch positions.
Districts Where Congress Secured Clear Majority
Congress achieved a strong lead in multiple districts, including:
- Nalgonda, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon
- Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial
- Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, Peddapalli
- Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Suryapet
- Vikarabad, Kamareddy, Yadadri
Uncontested Seats and Voting Details
According to the State Election Commission:
- 1,205 Sarpanch posts were elected unopposed
- 21 Gram Panchayats saw no nominations
- Due to court orders, elections could not be held for 5 Sarpanch posts
- Voting was conducted for 11,497 Sarpanch posts across three phases
Ward Member Elections
- 25,848 ward members elected unopposed
- 393 wards had no nominations
- Elections for 46 ward members could not be held due to court orders
- Voting took place for 85,955 ward member posts
Voter Turnout Crosses 80%
The elections witnessed strong public participation, with over 80% voter turnout. Out of nearly 1.66 crore eligible voters, a large majority exercised their franchise, reflecting high public interest in grassroots governance.
Charge Assumption and Pending Decisions
Newly elected Sarpanches will assume office on December 22. The State Election Commission will soon take a decision on elections for the 26 Gram Panchayats and 439 wards where polls could not be conducted.
Why Gram Panchayat Elections Were Crucial
The state government clarified that the Gram Panchayat elections were conducted to avoid losing a ₹3,000 crore central grant, which would lapse if not utilized by March 31, 2026.
Officials also stated that elections for MPTC, ZPTC, and Municipal Corporations will be held after the High Court delivers its final verdict on 42% reservation for Backward Classes.
Follow Munsif24x7 for more updates.