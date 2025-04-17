Telangana Group 1 Shocker! High Court Halts Recruitment Process

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana High Court has issued a stay order on the recruitment process of Group 1 posts conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). This has come as a shock to thousands of aspirants who were eagerly awaiting their appointment documents.

No Appointment Orders Until Further Notice

The High Court made it explicitly clear that no Group 1 appointment letters should be issued until the ongoing inquiry into the recruitment process is completed. The court’s intervention has effectively put a temporary halt to the long-awaited recruitment process.

Certificate Verification May Continue

However, the High Court allowed the verification of certificates of selected candidates to continue. This means the process will not come to a complete stop, but appointment formalities are on hold for now.

Recruitment Delay Raises Concerns

This stay order is likely to cause further delays in the Group 1 recruitment, which has already seen multiple interruptions. The aspirants, who have been preparing and waiting for years, now face yet another hurdle in their journey toward government employment.