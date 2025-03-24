Telangana: Group 1 Mains Revaluation Petition Filed in High Court, Notice Issued to TGSPSC

Hyderabad: A petition has been filed in the Telangana High Court demanding revaluation of the Group 1 Mains examination conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGSPSC). Several Group 1 aspirants approached the court alleging serious flaws in the evaluation process.

According to the petitioners, the evaluation was not conducted uniformly and lacked subject-specific expertise. They pointed out that although the examination covered 18 different subjects, answer scripts were evaluated by experts from only 12 subjects. The petition also noted that despite the exam being conducted in three languages, answer papers were not corrected by language-specific experts.

The petitioners alleged that the same evaluators corrected both Telugu and English medium papers, which compromised the quality and fairness of the evaluation. They claimed this resulted in injustice, especially for candidates from the Telugu medium background.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court issued notices to the TGPSC and directed the commission to file a counter within four weeks. The court has postponed the next hearing on the Group 1 Mains case by four weeks.

This development has brought renewed attention to the fairness and transparency of recruitment exams conducted by the TGPSC.