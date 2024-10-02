Telangana Guv, CM pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

Telangana

Abdul Wasi
2 October 2024 - 13:45
Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Jishnu Dev Varma visited Bapu Ghat here and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his some of his ministerial colleagues also offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy posted on ‘X’ : “Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhiji at the Gandhi Statue, M G Road, Secunderabad today. Deep respect and tributes for beloved Bapu, whose ideals of truth, non-violence, and selfless service continue to inspire us all.” PTI

Kishan Reddy, Revanth Reddy also paid tributes to India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who was also born on this day.

