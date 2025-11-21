Telangana

Telangana Guv gives nod to prosecute ex-Minister KTR in Formula e-race case

The governor’s approval comes two months after the state government sent the file to him seeking his permission to prosecute the KTR, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President in the case relating to alleged misuse of Rs 55 crore public funds.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana21 November 2025 - 12:24
Telangana Guv gives nod to prosecute ex-Minister KTR in Formula e-race case
Telangana Guv gives nod to prosecute ex-Minister KTR in Formula e-race case

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday gave his nod to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&AD) Ministe K T.Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula-E car race case.


This will pave the way for the ACB to file the chargesheet agaisnt KTR in this case.


The governor’s approval comes two months after the state government sent the file to him seeking his permission to prosecute the KTR, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President in the case relating to alleged misuse of Rs 55 crore public funds.

Also Read: Coal smuggling case: ED raids 18 locations in Jharkhand linked to BCCL contractor


Last year, the ACB booked a case against KTR, former Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) former Chief Engineer BLN Reddy for alleged irregularities in the Formula E deal.


KTR has been accused of receiving Rs 44 crore from a sponsorship company as a quid pro quo for granting it rights to organise the race in Hyderabad in 2022.

Tags
Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana21 November 2025 - 12:24
Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
Back to top button