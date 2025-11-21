Telangana Guv gives nod to prosecute ex-Minister KTR in Formula e-race case

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Thursday gave his nod to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute former Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&AD) Ministe K T.Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula-E car race case.



This will pave the way for the ACB to file the chargesheet agaisnt KTR in this case.



The governor’s approval comes two months after the state government sent the file to him seeking his permission to prosecute the KTR, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working President in the case relating to alleged misuse of Rs 55 crore public funds.

Last year, the ACB booked a case against KTR, former Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Arvind Kumar and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) former Chief Engineer BLN Reddy for alleged irregularities in the Formula E deal.



KTR has been accused of receiving Rs 44 crore from a sponsorship company as a quid pro quo for granting it rights to organise the race in Hyderabad in 2022.